Hannes Steinbach Grabs Double-Double in Loss to Sacramento
Hannes Steinbach logged his third Summer League double-double in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Kings, going for 22 points and 11 rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting with one steal over 29 minutes. The No. 14 pick now has three double-doubles in five Vegas games, backing a college season at Washington that produced 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds a night. His work on the glass is the sort of skill that carries over immediately, and on a rebuilding Charlotte team without much settled frontcourt production, that alone should earn a lottery pick early looks. The scoring polish can develop from there.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA