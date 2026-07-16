NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr. Contract
Gary Trent Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks. Trent declined his player option with the team and entered free agency to begin the summer. Shortly after that, the Bucks and Trent agreed on a four-year, $64 million deal. This is a strange contract given that Trent posted his worst season statistically since his rookie season in 2018. Trent was playing on the veteran minimum last season, but now gets bumped to $16 million per season after posting a terrible campaign in 2025. The speculation is that the two sides had a handshake agreement that the Bucks would pay Trent this summer if he took the veteran minimum last year. The league doesn't allow handshake agreements and the manipulation of cap space. Both the Bucks and Trent could be punished if found guilty of doing this.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania