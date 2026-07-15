Trevon Brazile Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Trevon Brazile registered 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting with six threes, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Thunder. The No. 35 pick scored 19 before halftime, capping the half by banking in a shot from just inside halfcourt, and he did it days after sitting out a game with a sore shoulder. His college career high was 28, set last season at Arkansas. Denver signed him to a four-year deal with the first two seasons fully guaranteed, so the roster spot is locked in. Breaking into a forward group with Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson in it is the harder part.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA