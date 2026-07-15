Cody Bellinger Named All-Star Game MVP
Cody Bellinger became the fourth Yankees player to be named All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday night in the American League's 4-0 shutout win over the National League, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Bellinger took part in the All-Star Game twice in his first three big-league seasons, but this year was his first Midsummer Classic since 2019. The 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger had a two-run single in the first inning off Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez, and the AL never looked back in the 96th MLB All-Star Game. Bellinger was the first Yankee to win the award since Giancarlo Stanton in 2022. Closer Mariano Rivera (2013) and shortstop Derek Jeter (2000) also won the All-Star Game MVP for the Yankees. He ended the first half of his second season with the Bombers with a .254/.345/.421 slash line, .766 OPS, 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 49 runs scored across 94 games and 403 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch