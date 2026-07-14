Is Geraldo Perdomo a Second-Half Breakout Candidate?
Geraldo Perdomo was one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season, hitting .290 with 20 home runs and 27 stolen bases. The 26-year-old has been unable to repeat his success so far in 2026, hitting .241/.354/.356 with six home runs, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases across 391 plate appearances. Perdomo's elite plate approach remains his best feature as a hitter, as he's logged more walks (55) than strikeouts (47). However, Perdomo's barrel rate has dropped to 3.2%, and his hard-hit rate is down to 29.8%. Between his plus defense at shortstop and his ability to get on base, Perdomo remains an everyday staple at the top of the Diamondbacks lineup. As such, his reliable production floor is useful for fantasy managers. Still, managers expecting Perdomo to get back to his 2025 output in the second half of 2026 may be disappointed.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller