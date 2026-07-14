Cade Cavalli a Second-Half Strikeout Target After Strong Return?
Cade Cavalli returned from a five-game suspension Sunday and held the Yankees to two runs over six innings, striking out five without taking a decision. That pushed him to 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings. Even with the rough, heat-shortened outing against Pittsburgh, Cavalli has 21 strikeouts against three walks over his last three starts. The swing-and-miss is not coming from nowhere. Cavalli averages 96.7 mph with the four-seamer, while his curveball has a 39.0% whiff rate and has held hitters to a .214 average. There will still be uneven starts, as the 1.35 WHIP suggests, but he is no longer just a matchup stream in 12-team leagues. RotoBaller ranks Cavalli 65th for Week 16 and recommends him in that format. At 36% rostered on Yahoo, the strikeouts are worth chasing after the break.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller