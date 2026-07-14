Shane Drohan Impressing as a Rookie, Should Stick in Brewers Rotation
Shane Drohan began his MLB career working out of the bullpen for the Brew Crew, but he deserves a much longer look in their starting rotation going into the second half and off the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues after his strong start in 2026. In 19 appearances (nine starts) covering 70 innings, Drohan has gone 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA (3.24 FIP) and 1.20 WHIP with 67 strikeouts and 20 walks. The 27-year-old southpaw has a 3.38 ERA (3.78 FIP) with 39 strikeouts and 12 walks in 42 2/3 frames and eight starts since joining Milwaukee's rotation on June 1. Drohan has allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his eight starts up through the All-Star break and has quality starts in three of his eight starts, including in each of his last two appearances. His most recent start on Saturday against the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates was his first start of at least six innings with no walks. Drohan appears primed to stick in the Brewers' banged-up rotation to open the second half of the season, and if he keeps pitching like this, he could stick as a starter for the rest of the year. He's only rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference