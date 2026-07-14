Dominic Canzone Has Emerged as a Must-Add Power Bat
Dominic Canzone is hitting .264/.335/.529 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI, 33 runs scored, and one stolen base. A lefty swinger, Canzone opened 2026 in a big-slide platoon role for Seattle. However, he's logged a .955 OPS in 30 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season and has recently begun to emerge as an everyday player in the heart of the Mariners lineup. Canzone's splits against lefties could regress over a larger sample size of at-bats. Still, he owns strong underlying contact metrics with a 15.3% barrel rate and a 48.3% hard-hit rate. Canzone also limits swing-and-miss, as he's posted a respectable 20.9% strikeout rate. Now that he's working his way into a full-time role, Canzone profiles as a must-add power bat on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller