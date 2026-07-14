Can Clayton Beeter Be a Big-Time Closer Pickup?
Clayton Beeter leads his team with seven saves on the season, and he seems to have the job as primary closer under control going into the All-Star break. He did blow a save and take a loss on Saturday, though, allowing two home runs and three hits without recording an out against the Yankees. He entered the game with a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning and allowed homers to Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt. Before that outing, he had not allowed a hit in five straight appearances, earning a win, a save, and two holds over that stretch. Manager Drew Butera has been very unpredictable in his bullpen usage this season, although he doesn't have many great options to choose from. Beeter is probably the best option in the bullpen, but the situation has been very unpredictable all season. He's one of the best widely available closer options for saves, but he has been a wild ride for fantasy managers all season. Unless the Nats bring in a closer at the Trade Deadline, he'll remain in a high-leverage role with boom-or-bust upside. If you're desperate for saves, he's worth a look, but be ready for some major volatility.
Source: RotoBaller.
Source: RotoBaller.