Brewers Haven't Opened Extension Talks With Jacob Misiorowski
Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers, league sources told Robert Murray of FanSided. The 24-year-old flamethrower has taken baseball by storm in his second season in the big leagues. He made the All-Star team after just five appearances in 2025 and has a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 innings in a dominant first half in 2026. The Miz was clocked at 105.5 mph on a fastball last month, the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in the pitch-tracking era. However, Misiorowski was scratched from his start on Sunday before the All-Star break due to general fatigue. He's expected to resume throwing on Tuesday, but he's not expected to slot back into Milwaukee's starting rotation immediately out of the break this weekend. The Brewers are going to be mindful of the young phenom's workload the rest of the way, as he's already thrown 20 fewer innings than his career high. Despite everything the hard-throwing right-hander has done early in his MLB career, the Brew Crew have yet to approach him about an extension. That could be coming this winter.
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray