Jul 13, 2026, 2:45 PM ET

first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon appears primed to make a difference in the second half of the season at the big-league

Colorado Rockieslevel. Up to this point this season, Condon has proven to be a quality bat at Triple-A Albuquerque, mixing elite hitting skills with a knack for power. At Albuquerque, Condon is hitting .289 with 20 homers and 60 RBI to go with 75 runs scored. In July, Condon is hitting .310 after hitting .337 in June. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Rockies' system is starting to rake for Albuquerque, and it might not be long before the former No. 3 overall pick out of the University of Georgia makes his big league debut. It would be hard for the Rockies to keep a bat like Condon's in the minors, and now is the time to add Condon to fantasy teams. His high-upside bat should pay off big time in the second half, making him a must-stash candidate.