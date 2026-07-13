Jack Wenninger is a Sneaky Stash as Second Half Rolls Around
Jack Wenninger has turned in two strong starts in July and has made a case for a promotion to the big leagues. In July, Wenninger is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA over two starts, with nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. Overall at Triple-A Syracuse, Wenninger is 4-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 79.2 innings. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has made 14 starts and 17 total appearances this season for Syracuse and could be second in line for a promotion into the rotation behind Jonah Tong, who has already seen time in New York. At 24 years old, Wenninger is the No. 4 prospect in the Mets' system and could be a sneaky stash in deeper formats, as he appears to be in line for an MLB debut in the second half. An early move on the waiver wire could pay off for fantasy managers seeking pitching depth down the stretch.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball