Strikeout Upside Makes Quinn Mathews a Promising Stash Target
Quinn Mathews has been striking out batters at a high rate all season in Triple-A Memphis, making him a high-upside option on the waiver wire. Mathews has punched out 97 batters over 79 innings pitched at Memphis this season, compiling a 3.53 ERA and 1.20 WHIP as he continues to make a case to join the St. Louis rotation. The left-hander is the No. 6 overall prospect for the Cardinals, so he has the pedigree; he is just waiting for an opening at the major league level. But now might be the time to act for fantasy managers, as his high strikeout upside makes him a desirable pitcher on the free-agent market. In June, Mathews posted a 2.05 ERA over five starts, and so far in July, he has posted a 1.38 ERA over two starts. He has been picking things up lately at Triple-A and proving he could be ready for a shot with the Cardinals. At 25 years old, his time might be now for fantasy, and he has solidified himself as a top stash target among pitching prospects.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball