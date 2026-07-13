Roman Anthony to Continue to Rehab in Florida
Roman Anthony's (finger) follow-up appointment with Dr. Gary Lourie in Georgia revealed no new information about the finger/hand injury that has kept Anthony on the injured list since May 5, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Anthony will continue to build up strength at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida. "Everything's healing, going the way it should, so he'll go down to Florida and continue to do his thing so we can get ramped up quicker," Tracy said. The 22-year-old former top prospect has been out since May 7 due to a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger. Anthony is quickly developing an injury-prone label after he was shut down late last season due to injury. Although there is no clear timetable for Anthony's return, this might be the perfect time to buy low on him in dynasty/keeper leagues. When healthy, Anthony still has one of the best power/speed profiles of any young outfielder in the game, and he'll be a lineup regular for the BoSox whenever he returns to action in the second half. Anthony was hitting .229 (25-for-109) with a homer, five RBI, 12 runs, and two stolen bases before going down earlier this year.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo