Should Managers Still Stash Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect River Ryan?
River Ryan put himself at the top of the stash rankings during the first half of the season, as he was not only flashing elite potential at the Triple-A level but also had a clear path to MLB innings. With both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the shelf, Ryan appeared to be on the doorstep of returning to Los Angeles. However, on June 17, Ryan took a massive step back, serving up a season-worst eight earned runs and 10 hits before ultimately being placed on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Since moving to the IL, Ryan has not progressed in his recovery and is without a clear timetable. While managers should continue to monitor his status, it appears Ryan may face an uphill battle to return to the majors in 2026. With Blake Snell set to embark on his rehab stint, managers in all 12-team formats should no longer view Ryan as a viable stash target, as his path to MLB innings will be far more challenging down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com