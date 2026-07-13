Gage Jump Worth a Roster Spot for the Second Half?
Gage Jump finished the first half of the 2026 season 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched (nine starts). This is Jump's first taste of MLB, and overall he has been fairly solid, especially given that he pitches half his games at Sutter Health Park, one of MLB's friendliest ballparks. That being said, Jump has pitched to a 6.20 ERA at home and a 0.75 ERA on the road, so it's been night and day for him, so something fantasy managers will want to continue to monitor moving forward as they make weekly start/sit decisions. When we peek under the hood, most of Jump's ERA estimators support his strong start to his career, with a 3.96 xERA and 3.31 FIP. When you combine that with his solid control and strikeout upside (48:15 K:BB ratio), Jump has proven to be useful in all formats. Some may argue there is even more to be had, as his strikeout rate in the Minors was 33.1 percent in Triple-A this year, and 28.4 percent in Double-A in 2025. Jump should continue to be rostered in all formats for the second half, but should be considered a strong start when he's on the road, and a consideration to sit when at home.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN