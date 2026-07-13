Jacob Webb Earns Another Save for Cubs, Entering Must-Roster Status?
Jacob Webb notched his fifth save of the season on Sunday, working two-thirds of an inning and recording both outs without any traffic. Webb has not allowed a run since June 20, his last blown save, and since then has recorded two wins, three saves, and two holds. On the season as a whole, he now has a solid 3.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and a 48:16 K:BB ratio with five saves (nine opportunities), seven holds, and three wins in 42 appearances. He has clearly taken over as the preferred option in the Cubs bullpen for saves, and provides tremendous short-term value while Daniel Palencia (elbow) is on the injured list and is expected back in late July. The Cubs are also a top option to shop for a reliever on the market as the trade deadline approaches, so Webb's value may be short-lived; however, based on the 2026 closer market, he has entered must-roster status in deeper formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN