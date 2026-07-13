Heliot Ramos Worth a Roster Spot Moving Forward?
Heliot Ramos finished the first half of the 2026 season with a .275/.311/.468 slash line with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored, and no stolen bases. Over the past seven days leading up to the break, he hit .333 with a .933 OPS. Ramos has been hitting leadoff for the Giants, and his underlying data and quality of contact remain elite. He owns an impressive .350 xwOBA (76th percentile), .283 xBA (89th percentile), .505 xSLG (89th percentile), 92.5 mph average exit velocity (91st percentile), and a 16.4 percent barrel rate (96th percentile) and a 51.2 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile). While he is clearly impacting the ball well, he is not maximizing that power, which is evidenced by his 10.5 percent pull air rate, and when you combine that with hitting in one of the most difficult ballparks in the Majors in Oracle Park, it is the reason why his run production and power on the surface still remain below average. Nonetheless, Ramos is doing what he needs to do to hit the ball hard, and playing time should not be an issue for him either. He is a must-roster player in five outfield formats, and his underlying data suggests he should be stronger in the second half of the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN