Tommy Troy to Undergo an MRI
Tommy Troy (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Monday. Troy was held out of Sunday's lineup after suffering a shoulder contusion during Saturday's contest. The team will do imaging to determine the severity of the right shoulder injury. The All-Star break is beginning on Monday, so the D-Backs will have a few days to decide what they want to do with Troy. If he does miss additional time, Ryan Waldschmidt figures to see additional playing time in center field. Waldschmidt could be worth adding in deep leagues if Troy does end up on the Injured List.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro