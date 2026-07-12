Zac Gallen Officially Placed on Injured List
Zac Gallen (elbow) has been officially placed on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday. Gallen was scratched ahead of his scheduled start on Sunday due to left elbow inflammation. He will officially head to the shelf and will hopefully be back in the mix before the end of July. Mitch Bratt will take the mound on Sunday and could remain in the rotation until Gallen is ready to return. Gallen owns a 6.34 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and a 61/31 K/BB ratio across 98 innings of work this season. Given his struggles, Gallen is really only worth holding in deep leagues at the moment.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks