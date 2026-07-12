Jaxon Wiggins a Top Stash Following Return to Triple-A Action?
Jaxon Wiggins returned from the Triple-A injured list on July 10 after a lengthy stint for an elbow injury. However, with Wiggins now back in action at Triple-A, the top prospect in the Chicago system has quickly put himself high on the stash radar. In his return to Triple-A (first game since April 4), Wiggins allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings against St. Paul. However, during his rehab outing across the lower levels, the right-hander was quite sharp, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 9:3 K:BB over 9 1/3 innings. While the former 68th overall pick will likely need several weeks of development at Triple-A Iowa, managers should closely monitor his stats, as he has a clear path to join a weak Cubs rotation hit by injuries to Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele and Cade Horton. If Wiggins can rebound, the right-hander can quickly establish himself as a high-end prospect to stash in all leagues after the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com