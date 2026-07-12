Trey Ebel Goes to the Brewers at the End of the First Round
Brady Ebel with the 32nd overall selection last year. He's the son of Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel. The right-handed-hitting infielder can handle fastballs and breaking pitches alike and has the ability athletically to stick at shortstop long term. Ebel has excellent plate discipline for his age and generates plenty of bat speed despite his lack of size. Like most prepsters, Ebel is a hit-over-power prospect, but there is room for growth power-wise as he matures in the minor leagues. He's considered a better pure shortstop prospect than his older brother Brady. Some scouts believe that if he doesn't stick at the 6, he'll be a natural candidate to move to the hot corner, especially if he begins to tap into more raw power at the plate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com