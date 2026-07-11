Blake Snell to Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
Blake Snell (elbow) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, according to Sonja Chen. Snell was able to complete a live bullpen session without any issues on Saturday. It was the first time that Snell had faced live batters since undergoing a left elbow procedure in May. The expectation is that Snell is going to require a handful of rehab starts before he's cleared to return to the Dodgers rotation. His timetable will be determined by how he progresses, but hopefully Snell can contribute again in early August. Fantasy managers who are looking for pitching help should check the waiver wire and stash Snell if he's available.
Source: Sonja Chen
Source: Sonja Chen