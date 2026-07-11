Red Sox Select Shortstop Jake Schaffner with No. 20 Pick on Saturday

Jul 11, 2026, 3:58 PM ET

The Boston Red Sox selected shortstop prospect Jake Schaffner out of North Carolina with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Entering Saturday's draft, MLB Pipeline ranked the infielder as the No. 75 prospect in this year's class. Schaffner began his college baseball career at North Dakota State before transferring to North Carolina in 2026. While at North Dakota, Schaffner hit 17 home runs in back-to-back seasons while holding a .352 AVG. This past season, Schaffner continued to perform at a high level, holding a .356/.467/.552 slash line with 19 doubles, eight triples and six home runs. While his power production dipped, he swiped a season-best 26 bags. While he was only given a 40-grade power score (on MLB Pipeline's pre-draft scouting report), Schaffner sits with a strong 55-grade hit tool and above-average speed on the basepaths (60-grade). Dynasty managers should monitor his production in the minor leagues, but he is shaping up to be a plus asset for stolen bases, with the potential to chip in double-digit home runs once he reaches the big leagues.