Tristan Peters Hits for the Cycle
Tristan Peters accomplished history during Friday's contest against the Athletics. Peters became the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He started off the fun with a double in the third inning. Peters singled in the fifth inning, which left the two most difficult tasks still on the board. He was able to hit a triple and a home run in the same inning as the White Sox piled up seven runs in the seventh inning during Friday's 14-1 blowout. Peters became the third player to hit for the cycle, joining Bryce Harper and Pete Crow-Armstrong. He also becomes the first White Sox player to do it since Jose Abreu in 2017.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com