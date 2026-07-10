Julio Rodriguez Not Expected to Return This Weekend
Julio Rodriguez (concussion) is not expected to return from the seven-day concussion injured list to play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the hope is that he'll be ready to go coming out of next week's All-Star break, according to Shannon Drayer. The Mariners are going to wait a bit longer to bring J-Rod back, even though he's eligible to return from the IL for Friday's series opener versus Tampa. The left-handed-hitting Luke Raley will continue to patrol center field for the M's when they face right-handed pitchers until Rodriguez returns. Before suffering a head injury, the 25-year-old Rodriguez was slashing .259/.323/.424 with a .747 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 87 games played across 378 plate appearances in his fifth year in the big leagues. The three-time All-Star and former American League Rookie of the Year is a five-category contributor and has the ability to carry fantasy teams in the second half if he can stay together and get on a nice run.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer