A.J. Ewing Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target with Five-Category Upside
A.J. Ewing is hitting .277/.356/.446 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 21-year-old has gotten off to a red-hot start in July, hitting .290/.313/.613 with three home runs across 33 plate appearances so far this month. Ewing's 25.2% strikeout rate is slightly elevated, but his 10.5% walk rate has kept his on-base percentage high and allows his speed to play up. Ewing has also established himself as the everyday center fielder in New York and has moved into the leadoff spot in the Mets lineup in each of the team's last four games. In any league where he's not already rostered, Ewing profiles as a must-add outfielder with five-category upside for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller