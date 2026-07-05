Joey Logano Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Team Penske's Joey Logano is starting 31st for this week's Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Compared to his past races from 2019 on back, this is the lowest starting position of Logano's Cup career at Chicagoland. In 11 races at the site, Logano has six top-10 finishes, all of which came in his last six Cup events. After 18 races so far this season, Logano has 10 top-20 finishes, including two at 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks with an overall average finish of 20.8. In practice for this week's race, Logano ranked 29th in 10 consecutive lap averages, 22nd in 15 consecutive lap averages, 13th in 20 consecutive lap averages, and fifth in 25 consecutive lap averages. Although Logano has struggled at times on Intermediate ovals, Logano's practice speeds indicate that he still has the equipment to compete for a top-20 finish. Due to his upside, Logano is best suited as a cash game play for DFS.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com