Alec Pierce One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
For the first time in his career, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 and was handsomely rewarded with a new four-year, $114 million contract minutes after officially reaching free agency. With the Colts trading away their leading target-earner from each of the past five seasons in Michael Pittman Jr., there is little doubt as to who their primary receiver will be in 2026, and with an opportunity to blend some of the league's most high-value targets with a significant volume increase, Pierce has legitimate week-winning potential. Targeted only 149 times over the past two seasons, Pierce has scored on 8.7% of those opportunities while registering a staggering 21.8 yards per reception. With his primary competition now coming from second-year tight end Tyler Warren and a slot receiver in Josh Downs who saw fewer than 30 total snaps in two receiver sets in 2025, Pierce could threaten to match his two-season target total in 2026 alone. After undergoing offseason ankle surgery, Pierce’s ADP has fallen to WR38, routinely pushing him into the seventh round or later, but with expectations of a full recovery by the start of the season, fantasy managers would be hard-pressed to find more upside from that area of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller