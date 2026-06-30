Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) will return before the All-Star break in mid-July, according to Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Acuna is going through a full pre-game workout at Truist Park on Tuesday, but the Braves aren't going to rush him back after his second stint on the injured list this year with a strained left hamstring. It means that Eli White should continue to see regular playing time in Atlanta's outfield to close out the first half of the 2026 campaign. Acuna's fantasy managers must remain patient and hope he's ready to roll right after the All-Star break, which runs from Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16. The five-time All-Star and former MVP hasn't lived up to expectations so far this year with a .251/.373/.421 slash line, .793 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 steals, and 31 runs scored in his 53 games played across 236 plate appearances. Acuna has league-winning five-category upside when healthy, but he hasn't played in over 100 games since 2023.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop