Luis Lara Not Slowing at Triple-A, Remains a Top Stash Option
Luis Lara reached base three times on Sunday, doubling once and drawing two walks, pushing his season-long on-base percentage to .438, which is good for second-best in all of Triple-A among qualified players. The Brewers' fourth-ranked prospect is now hitting .326 with a .457 slugging percentage, and has also stolen 20 bases so far this season in 73 games. Maybe the most impressive thing is that the switch-hitter is boasting a 15.3 percent walk rate compared to a minuscule 13.7 percent strikeout rate, thanks to a 91st percentile whiff rate. The 21-year-old looks ready to take the next step and should get his opportunity for a major league debut in the second half. With excellent bat-to-ball skills and plenty of speed, along with the ability to hit for extra bases, the 5-foot-7 Venezuelan should be viewed as one of the top bats to stash for fantasy in most leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com