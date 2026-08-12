Emeka Egbuka Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Emeka Egbuka (toe) appears to have avoided a significant injury after leaving Wednesday's practice early. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Egbuka is dealing with a toe issue that is considered minor. The second-year receiver limped off with athletic trainers and spent time being examined on the sideline before failing to return to practice. No timetable for his return has been reported yet. Egbuka is coming off an excellent rookie season, catching 63 passes for a team-high 938 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. Tampa Bay has him settling into the Z receiver role this year after the departure of Mike Evans, so even a minor issue is worth tracking this close to the season. For now, the encouraging part is the early description of the injury. His practice participation over the next few days should tell us more about how much time, if any, he will miss.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo