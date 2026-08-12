Caleb Williams Looks Ready to Build on QB6 Finish
Caleb Williams already made a pretty big jump last season, and there is still plenty he can clean up. He threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, added 388 yards and three scores as a runner, and finished as the QB6. Williams also took only 24 sacks after being dropped 68 times as a rookie. The funny part is that he did all of that while completing just 58.1% of his passes. Another year in Ben Johnson's offense should help there, especially with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet all back. Williams has had some sharp stretches in camp, too, including a 9-for-10 red-zone period with five touchdowns and a perfect 6-for-6 two-minute drive the following day. RotoBaller has him at QB8 entering 2026, so he is already being drafted as an every-week starter. There is still room above that, though. If the accuracy ticks up or Williams gives fantasy managers a little more with his legs, another top-six season is hardly asking for a huge leap.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller