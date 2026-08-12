Quentin Johnston Has Room to Grow Beyond the Big Plays
Quentin Johnston has scored eight touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel may give him more ways to produce in 2026. Johnston caught 51 of 84 targets for 735 yards in 14 games last year, and Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option this spring. He has spent much of his NFL career doing damage downfield and around the end zone. McDaniel's offense could bring back another part of his game. Johnston has talked about getting more chances to create after the catch, something he did extremely well at TCU, and the early work with Justin Herbert has been encouraging. Ladd McConkey remains the safest bet to lead this receiving corps, while Tre' Harris and a deeper tight end room will keep Johnston from simply inheriting a huge target total. His 96.3 ADP reflects that uncertainty, with RotoBaller ranking him WR44 in half-PPR. Johnston doesn't need another eight touchdowns to pay off if McDaniel can get the ball into his hands in a few more ways.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller