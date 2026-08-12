Travis Kelce Still Refining His Craft
Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are in their ninth training camp together as starters, and according to senior team reporter Matt McMullen, the duo was in full force on Tuesday. A Pro Bowler in each of the past 11 seasons, the soon-to-be-37-year-old Kelce is still refining his craft, and with him and Mahomes working meticulously through the finer points of the offense, the two connected on a handful of completions during team drills. Relying ever more on details than athleticism, Kelce still projects to be a major piece of the Chiefs' passing offense in 2026, and at RotoBaller's TE12, he's become a late-round option with one of the position's safest floors and a realistic chance to see triple-digit targets for the 12th consecutive season.
Source: Matt McMullen
Source: Matt McMullen