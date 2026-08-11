Raiders Will Play Their Starters in Preseason Opener

Aug 11, 2026, 10:25 PM ET
The Las Vegas Raiders' starters will play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Klint Kubiak told Sam Warren of The Athletic. While many teams opt to rest their starters in Week 1 of the preseason, we'll see the Raiders mix in everyone as players compete for key roster spots. According to Warren's post on X, "the team has a plan for how much [Kubiak] wants the 1s, 2s and 3s to play." It makes sense that the Raiders will get reps for their starters, especially at the wide receiver position. It's a relatively inexperienced group, and there are a few starting roles up for grabs among a group that features Jalen Nailor
, Tre Tucker
, Jack Bech
, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
, among others. Warren also notes that even though Kirk Cousins
is expected to start the regular season opener at quarterback, rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza
will get plenty of snaps this week.--Andersen PickardSource: Sam Warren