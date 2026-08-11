Eli Raridon Continues to Take More Snaps with First-Team
Eli Raridon continues to see action with the first team offense. The Pats are having joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, and Raridon is still playing with the first team, according to the Boston Herald. The 22-year-old was a third-round pick of the Pats this year out of Notre Dame. He's going to remain behind Hunter Henry to begin the season, but that isn't going to last forever. Given his success early in camp, Raridon is looking like a solid stash in dynasty and keeper leagues, but is someone who can be ignored in redraft formats with Henry ahead of him right now.
Source: Boston Herald
Source: Boston Herald