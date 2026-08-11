George Holani is Listed as RB1 on Depth Chart
George Holani is listed as the top back on the first unofficial depth chart, according to Field Gulls. This doesn't mean too much considering they haven't played any preseason games yet, but it's an interesting development. The expectation is that Holani and first-round pick Jadarian Price are going to compete for the starting gig during the preseason. It seemed like the team was leaning towards Price as the early down back, but maybe they've changed their tune. Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still recovering from a torn ACL, but he figures to be the lead back once he's healthy again. Holani or Price are likely only placeholders until Charbonnet is ready to go.
Source: Field Gulls
Source: Field Gulls