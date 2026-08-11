DK Metcalf Out With Undisclosed Injury on Tuesday
DK Metcalf (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's training camp practice with an undisclosed injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. With both Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. (leg) sitting out, receivers Germie Bernard, Brandon Smith, and Roman Wilson have stepped up for Rodgers. The Steelers' WR corps is a little banged up, but neither Metcalf's nor Pittman's injury seems to be very serious, and the two should be back in the fold at practice sooner rather than later. We would not expect Metcalf to play in Pittsburgh's preseason opener this Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The 28-year-old Metcalf should still be the Steelers' WR1 in new head coach Mike McCarthy's offense in 2026, but the addition of Pittman definitely won't help his overall target share as he enters his eighth NFL season. In addition to more target competition, the two-time Pro Bowler's situation with Rodgers running the offense won't necessarily give him a high fantasy ceiling. The path to the fourth 1,000-yard season of Metcalf's career is tenuous.
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh