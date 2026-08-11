Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Things had been trending this way early in training camp, even though J.J. McCarthy had his fair share of positive throws in practice since the start of the summer. The 29-year-old Murray was brought in on a one-year deal in March to push McCarthy for the starting job after McCarthy struggled mightily with accuracy, decision-making, and injuries in 2025 in his first full year as the starter in Minnesota. Murray, the former first overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, has the experience edge, more dual-threat abilities, and has apparently shown enough in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive system to win the job early in camp. Murray has high-end rushing upside and will also be working with the best WR duo in his career in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now that he's officially been named the starter, Murray's fantasy football stock will rise heading into upcoming drafts as a high-end QB2 with upside for QB1 production in his new home with the Vikings.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter