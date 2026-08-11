Kevin O'Connell Believes J.J. McCarthy has a "Future With the Organization"
J.J. McCarthy lost out to Kyler Murray in the battle for the starting job in training camp this summer, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said he believes McCarthy "has a future with the organization," according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. The 23-year-old former 10th overall pick from the University of Michigan missed his entire rookie season in 2024 after having knee surgery, and he struggled mightily in just 10 games started last year in his first season in the starting role, completing 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His struggles prompted the Vikes to sign Murray to a one-year deal in free agency in the offseason. Minnesota officially named Murray as their QB1 on Tuesday. For now, McCarthy will sit and learn behind Murray, but his next opportunity could come sooner rather than later if Murray's injury issues from a year ago resurface. For now, though, McCarthy is undraftable in redraft leagues, and his fantasy stock in dynasty/keeper formats has reached a new low.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert