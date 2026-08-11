Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua could be facing discipline from the NFL. Adam Schefter reports that Nacua is among a group of players with potential punishment looming, though there is no word yet on the extent of the punishment. Nacua is facing a civil lawsuit stemming from a New Year's Eve incident in which a woman accused him of making an antisemitic remark and biting her. His attorney has denied the allegations. Schefter noted that there is a possibility the superstar will be held out of action in Week 1. From a fantasy standpoint, the uncertainty matters because Nacua is coming off a huge season. He led the NFL with 129 catches while finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. RotoBaller currently has him No. 3 overall among all players and the WR1. For now, this is simply something to closely watch until the league makes a decision.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter