"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) "continues to make terrific progress" as he works his way back from the torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs in January, and there's a "high level of confidence" at this point that he will be able to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The 32-year-old veteran remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list in training camp, but he was seen running routes, catching passes, and doing conditioning work before Monday's practice. It was the most extensive work that Kittle has done so far in camp, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, which gives hope for fantasy managers and the Niners that he'll be ready for the start of the season in September. When healthy, Kittle should continue to be one of quarterback Brock Purdy's most trusted aerial targets, especially with receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) already ruled out for the entire season. But because of his lengthy injury history and questionable availability for the start of the year, Kittle is no longer a high-end TE1 target in fantasy drafts, but rather a low-end TE1 target.
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz