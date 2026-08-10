Cowboys, Quinnen Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension

Aug 10, 2026, 6:51 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys and star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams agreed to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension on Monday to make him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal is the largest third contract ever for a defensive lineman. The 28-year-old former third overall pick in 2019 from the University of Alabama by the New York Jets was a Pro Bowler for the fourth straight season in 2025 with the Jets and Dallas Cowboys, recording a total of 53 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, one interception, and three forced fumbles in 15 starts in his seventh year in the NFL. The Cowboys acquired Williams from the Jets ahead of last year's trade deadline, and he had 1.5 sacks in his seven starts for Dallas to close out the year. Williams, who has just one double-digit sack season in his seven years, will now anchor the interior of Dallas' defensive line for years to come.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport