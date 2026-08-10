Mason Rudolph Dominating Steelers' Backup Competition
Aaron Rodgers has been dominated by veteran Mason Rudolph. Saunders lists both Will Howard and Drew Allar among his losers of the second week of Steelers training camp, with them all but handing the competition to Rudolph. While Rudolph himself has done little to stand out, Howard has reportedly been unable to close the gap that looked to be tightening during OTAs, making too many errors to overcome a limited skill set. Allar, meanwhile, has flashed standout athleticism, but is still a long way away from running an NFL offense after a near-total teardown of his fundamentals. With Rodgers preparing for his 22nd and final season, the rookie still has the best chances to eventually take over, but the backup job for 2026 is expected to remain with Rudolph.
Source: Alan Saunders
Source: Alan Saunders