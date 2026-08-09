Jacoby Brissett Struggles with Deep Ball on Sunday
Jacoby Brissett has struggled with the deep ball in training camp, missing roughly seven throws in Sunday's practice, including four to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. Brissett signed a reworked one-year, $15.5 million contract in late July and started the final 12 games of the 2025 season, going 1-11 despite posting solid numbers. With the team using the 65th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on quarterback Carson Beck (who was fantastic in Thursday's Hall-of-Fame Game), Brissett's status in Arizona remains uncertain. If Brissett struggles to start the season, the Cardinals could opt to start the rookie to assess whether he's the future at quarterback. In Superflex formats, Brissett is a solid late-round option, but expectations should be tempered after his extremely high-volume 2025 season.
Source: Bo Brack - PHNX Sports
Source: Bo Brack - PHNX Sports