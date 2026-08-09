J.J. McCarthy is Looking Good During Sunday's Practice
J.J. McCarthy is off to a hot start during Sunday's practice. According to Will Ragatz, McCarthy is looking strong and made an impressive throw to Myles Price to the left side during 7-on-7 drills. It seems like the Vikings are committed to having McCarthy and Kyler Murray compete for the starting gig in training camp. Over the last week, McCarthy was doing more work as the No. 2 quarterback, but his strong play on Sunday could help his argument to become the starter. The Vikings obviously want to wait and see how the quarterbacks do in preseason game action before they make a final decision. Murray remains the favorite to start with McCarthy still needing some time to develop.
Source: Will Ragatz
Source: Will Ragatz