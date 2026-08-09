Kendrick Bourne Is Mostly a Deep-League Option in 2026
Kendrick Bourne has a defined role heading into 2026, but it may not be enough to matter in most redraft leagues. Bourne caught 37 of 53 targets for 551 yards in 16 games with San Francisco last season and did not score a touchdown. Arizona signed him to a two-year deal in March, and the team's own website has him sliding in as the WR3 behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Trey McBride also sits near the top of the passing game, so Bourne could have trouble seeing enough volume to become a weekly fantasy option. He did average 14.9 yards per catch last year and gives the Cardinals an experienced receiver who can step into a larger role if Harrison or Wilson misses time. For now, though, RotoBaller has Bourne 230th overall and WR88 in half-PPR. That puts him outside the range of players fantasy managers need to prioritize in standard leagues, though he can still make sense as depth in deeper formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller