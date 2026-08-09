Matthew Golden's Toe Injury Not a Long-Term Concern
Matthew Golden (toe) is dealing with an injury, but head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that it is not considered a long-term concern, according to Matt Schneidman. No timetable has been given for Golden's return. The second-year receiver is expected to take on more responsibility after catching 29 passes for 361 yards across 14 games as a rookie. He finished the year with his best performance, posting four catches for 84 yards and his first NFL touchdown in Green Bay's playoff loss to Chicago. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are both gone, opening more opportunities for Golden alongside Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. The toe issue is worth watching during camp, particularly with Golden preparing for a much larger role in the Packers' passing game.
Source: Matt Schneidman
Source: Matt Schneidman