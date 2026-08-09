Kenneth Walker Labeled as a Difference-Maker by his New QB
Patrick Mahomes said the addition of running back Kenneth Walker will be the biggest difference-maker in the team's offense in 2026. When asked what will differentiate their struggling 2025 attack from this season's, Mahomes responded, "Number 9. That's all I can say. The ability to catch, run, pass protect, do everything. To make a play from nothing to a 20-yard gain, that's going to be the biggest impact we'll have. I have to find ways to get him the football." Walker signed with the Chiefs this offseason after a Super Bowl MVP season with the Seattle Seahawks. He's currently ranked RB8 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, but it sounds like a 20+ attempt season is in the works for the new Kansas City starting running back.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Kansas City Chiefs